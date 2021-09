In the weeks after the NCAA allowed college athletes to cash in on their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral was intrigued by the possibility. As the player at the marquee position for the college football program based less than an hour from two of the nation’s biggest media markets, Vedral figured he’d get plenty of chances to sign lucrative endorsement deals this year.

