In its first year, the Biden Administration has embarked on an aggressive domestic agenda intended to offer a variety of economic support to lower and middle class Americans. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March, included direct payments to U.S. households, new investments into safety net programs like food stamps and unemployment, and increases to the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. The Biden Administration followed this just a few weeks later with two proposals, the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, which would dramatically scale up federal spending on a variety of programs for infrastructure, job creation, education, child care, health, food assistance, and tax relief. Biden’s agenda has prioritized a strong role for the federal government in offering financial support to needy Americans and creating pathways to the middle class.

