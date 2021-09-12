Santa Fe Public Schools sees more COVID-19 cases
Seven additional COVID-19 cases were announced last week in Santa Fe Public Schools between Tuesday and Thursday. The district announced Tuesday a staff member at Capital High School and a student at Wood Gormley Elementary School recently tested positive for the virus. A staff member at Piñon Elementary School tested positive through mandatory surveillance testing for unvaccinated staff and those who have not shown proof of their vaccination.www.santafenewmexican.com
Comments / 2