Watch Travis Shaw Rip Three-Run Home Run For Red Sox Vs. White Sox

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Travis Shaw wasn’t even supposed to be in the Red Sox lineup on Saturday, let alone hit a three-run home run in the third inning. But life comes at you fast. Shaw assumed the role of designated hitter just before the game against the Chicago White Sox, as Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was a late scratch for the second day in a row due to back spasms. And he showed up in a big way as part of a huge seven-run inning for the Red Sox.

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

