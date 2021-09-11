PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Different strategies taken at Minutemen Classic

GOSHEN — With only a few weeks away from the postseason stretch of the cross country season, coaches are forced to implement different strategies to keep their teams as fresh as possible before the calendar flips to October.

For Northridge coach Ryan McClane, he didn’t have his top runner all season, Jack Moore, compete in Saturday’s Minutemen Classic at Ox Bow Park. He also had his girls’ runners run in a pack-like mentality, meaning the Raiders top girls runner, Haylee Hile, ran slower than normal.

“Kind of a philosophy that we have big, big meets coming up,” McClane said. “To me, I still feel like it’s early in the season, even though we’re only three weeks away from the conference meet. We haven’t raced a lot, and like I said, we have some really, really big meets coming up in the next three weeks.”

Meanwhile, Goshen coach Mike Wynn had his runners compete as normal. The top three finalists in the boys race looked like most invites the RedHawks compete in — senior Drew Hogan 1st with a time of 16:02, senior Cole Johnston 2nd at 16:03 and junior Tommy Claxton 3rd at 16:13.

The Goshen boys and Penn girls were the team winners in the 15-school fields.

“For me personally, the kids need to race,” Wynn said. “Every race they get to go down a hill or make a turn correctly — it just gives them that much more practice. Did they go all-out? I think they ran well, but when Drew, Cole and Tommy are running together as a group, it comes a lot easier for them as a group.”

For Hogan, running alongside Johnston and Claxton helps keep him and his teammates performing at their highest levels, regardless of the competition around them.

“My teammates are just as good as me,” Hogan said. “Cole and Tommy, they push me through the race.”

The Northridge boys were led by Jaxon Miler, who finished 9th with a time of 16:51. Hile still finished first for the Raiders with a 10th-place finish overall (20:51). Northridge finished third in the boys team standings and fourth in the girls.

For McClane, the focus for his teams now shifts to Tuesday, where the second Northern Lakes Conference Super Dual will take place at Warsaw High School. In the first Super Dual two weeks ago, the Goshen boys and Northridge girls emerged with 7-0 conference records. The Raider boys went 6-1, only finishing one point behind Goshen.

“Obviously, a huge meet on Tuesday for both teams, going against the conference teams — Warsaw in the girls, Goshen in the boys,” McClane said. “Right now, even though we haven’t raced a lot, we’re tired. So, and I just know we have a tough part of the season coming up. It’s hard (to rest people Saturday) … but we know what’s coming up.”

2021 MINUTEMEN CROSS COUNTRY CLASSIC — RESULTS

BOYS (Final team standings + top three individuals from each school. Top 20 finishers noted)

Goshen, 41 points — Drew Hogan, 16:02 (1st); Cole Johnston, 16:03 (2nd); Tommy Claxton, 16:13 (3rd); Luis Loera, 16:59 (14th) NorthWood, 76 — Brady Hunsberger, 16:47 (7th); Jordan Burden, 16:49 (8th); Owen Allen, 17:11 (16th) Northridge, 131 — Jaxon Miller, 16:51 (9th); David Gingerich, 17:25 (20th); Jon Spicher, 17:44 Leo, 154 — Luke Shappell, 16:56 (12th); Jaydon Steidinger, 17:18 (17th); Tyler Hartleroad, 17:43 Elkhart, 156 — Teagen Rodriguez, 16:42 (5th); Max Malloy, 16:46 (6th); Aaron Richter, 17:42 Mishawaka, 167 — Ryan Hoopingarner, 16:55 (11th); Liam Bauschke, 17:00 (15th); Toby Quintana, 17:55 South Bend Adams, 177 — Dylan Hockx, 16:53 (10th), Bol Agwick, 16:57 (13th); Isaac Howk, 47th South Bend St. Joseph, 183 — Brendan Pruitt, 17:22 (19th); Colten Brandt, 17:54; Carmelo Russo, 17:57 Concord, 189 — Anthony Roberts, 16:27 (4th); Anthony Claudio, 17:47; Reid Sollars, 18:02 South Bend Riley, 222 — Austin Wittrock, 17:37; Luke Hanson-Phipps, 18:00; Ethan VandeZande, 18:06 Plymouth, 255 — Trey Hall, 17:19 (18th); Brian Vegso, 17:39; David Schadek, 17:59 Elkhart Christian Academy, 343 — Luke Schramm, 18:13; Trent Conrad, 18:17; Daniel Burch, 19:25 Valparaiso, 404 — Isaac Utzesch, 19:16; Zach Cioe, 19:39; Zack Villarreal, 19:49 South Bend Clay, 446 — Seth Horban, 18:49; Addison Nally, 19:58; Julian Garcia, 20:10 Fairfield, 456 — Luke Mast, 19:12; Aiden Bender, 20:11; Kaden Decker, 20:41

GIRLS (Final team standings + top three individuals from each school. Top 20 finishers noted)