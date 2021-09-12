Volunteer Day Planned At Warren Woods State Park This Month

There will be a volunteer day this month at Warren Woods State Park in Berrien County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the stewardship day will be Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will spend a day in the woods helping to protect native habitat by identifying Japanese barberry, privet, multi-flora rose, and other invasive shrubs. They’ll also seek small plants to treat with herbicide. Those who volunteer are asked to wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy shoes to walk in the woods off of the trail. To sign up, you can email the DNR stewardship program. This event is for Warren Woods State Park off Elm Valley Road near Three Oaks, not Warren Dunes State Park off Red Arrow Highway in Sawyer. To register or learn more, contact Emily Leslie at LeslieE1@Michigan.gov or 517-242-8760.