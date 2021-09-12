“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Ratings Break Into Double Digits For New All-Time High
TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” shows no signs of slowing down!. On September 5, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels and setting a new personal record for the show.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0