CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Ratings Break Into Double Digits For New All-Time High

By E. Cha
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” shows no signs of slowing down!. On September 5, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels and setting a new personal record for the show.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Achieves Its Highest Ratings Yet + “Lost” Premiere Beats Predecessor “Nevertheless”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is on the rise!. On September 4, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah reached its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent, marking a new all-time high for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' viewership soars to hit high of 10.9%

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' starring Shim Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho aired its third episode on September 5, averaging a 9% viewership rating and a high of 10.9% in Seoul Metropolitan areas and an average of 8.7% and high of 10.2% across the country (according to Nielsen Korea). The drama debuted...
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Have A Romantic Nighttime Encounter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has revealed more stills of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah from the upcoming episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jtbc
Soompi

Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah Get Serious During A Late-Night Chat In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its next episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” & “Revolutionary Sisters” Both Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” and KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” both soared to new heights last night!. On September 12, “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” continued to see its viewership rise as it remained No. 1 in its time slot for its sixth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of the romance drama scored an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Du Sik, Hye Jin To Finally Become A Couple? Seong Hyun Enters The Scene

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Many fans are thrilled about the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 5. The K-drama, led by Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, has been hitting headlines lately due to its interesting plotline and the undeniable chemistry of Yoo Hye Jin and Hong Du Sik.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Breaks Past 10 Percent In Ratings With New Personal Best

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has broken past the coveted 10 percent mark in viewership ratings!. According to Nielsen Korea, the September 14 episode of “Lovers of the Red Sky” recorded average nationwide ratings of 10.2 percent. Not only is this the drama’s first time breaking past 10 percent, it is a new personal best for the drama after last episode‘s personal best of 9.7 percent. The drama has seen a rise in ratings for the past three episodes in a row, suggesting its rising popularity among viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soompi

Watch: Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Impress With Their Natural Acting Despite Their Laughter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has released a new behind-the-scenes video for episodes 3 and 4!. tvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” and stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Continues To Lead With Yet Another Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” is seeing an upward rise in ratings!. According to Nielsen Korea, the September 13 broadcast of “Lovers of the Red Sky” recorded average nationwide viewership ratings of 9.7 percent. This is a 0.1 percent rise from last week‘s ratings of 9.6 percent, which is the drama’s previous personal best record. “Lovers of the Red Sky” also maintained the No. 1 position among Monday-Tuesday dramas airing in similar time slots.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Kim Seon Ho’s Expression Grows Tender At The Thought Of Shin Min Ah In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho’s budding romance in the upcoming episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

“Hospital Playlist 2” Finale Achieves Highest Ratings Of Entire Season

TvN’s “Hospital Playlist 2” has ended on a high note!. On September 16, the second season of the hit medical drama ended on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Hospital Playlist 2” scored an average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent, marking a new all-time high for the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“The Penthouse 3,” Shin Min Ah, And Kim Seon Ho Continue To Reign As Most Buzzworthy Drama And Cast Members

Good Data Corporation has released the rankings of most buzzworthy dramas and cast members for the second week of September!. This ranking shows the result of data between September 6 to September 12 from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media, about 20 dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Netflix Breaks To New All-Time High, Options Traders Hammer Calls

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) made a new all-time high of $598.76 on Thursday before falling back down to test support at its Jan. 20 previous all-time high of $593.95. Profit takers likely came in due to the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) measuring in at about 82%. Relative strength index...
STOCKS
epicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah Beat Lee Ji Ah, Jung Kyung Ho And Jo Jung Suk + Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor To Star In His First Movie

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah are, without a doubt, two of the most talked-about South Korean stars today. The pair has been making headlines lately because of their exemplary portrayal as dentist Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Di Suk in the hit tvN show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers And Predictions: Du Sik To Express Feelings For Hye Jin? Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min A's Characters Develop Close Friendship

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha effortlessly got numerous viewers hooked during its first two episodes. The undeniable chemistry of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min A prompted fans to ask for more scenes showing Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin together in the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 3.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy