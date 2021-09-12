Almost Famous: Toledo falls in heartbreaker at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An all-time upset was oh-so-close for the University of Toledo.

When quarterback Dequan Finn kept the ball on a read-option with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, racing around the left end of the Toledo offensive line, there was nothing but green turf between him and the end zone.

The sun glistened off the Golden Dome in the distance, and the iconic Touchdown Jesus, looming over the very end zone Finn galloped into, could do nothing but pray for a Notre Dame miracle.

Toledo, improbable to many, led the eighth-ranked Irish 29-24 and only 95 seconds remained. But heartbreak loomed around the corner because, as the Irish have done so many times before inside hallowed Notre Dame Stadium, a victory as the clock neared zero was inescapable.

All Notre Dame needed was 26 seconds to traverse 75 yards. It took three plays and two Toledo penalties. Jack Coan connected with 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end Michael Mayer, a matchup nightmare for the Rockets, on the game-winning touchdown.

“When you play a top-10 team, you sit in there and take punches and throw punches,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “You try to be there in the end to try and get it done and win. I thought our team was able to accomplish that. We just came up a little bit short. But I’m really proud of our football team.”

Candle continued: “I’m really proud of the leadership of our guys to keep swinging and keep fighting. They have nothing to hang their heads about. We aren’t going to come out of this with any arrogance, but we’re going to come out of this with confidence.”

Toledo’s final offensive possession began with a near-muffed kick return, setting the Rockets up on their own 13-yard line. They gained just 12 yards as a series of false starts, incomplete passes, and, ultimately, a Carter Bradley fumble spelled doom.

“Toledo played great,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Hats off to Toledo. Jason and his staff did a terrific job. They were well-prepared, well-coached, and [the] players played really well. They’re gonna have a fine season.”

Kelly’s comments were not hollow coach-speak. For most of the afternoon, Toledo looked like the better team. If the Rockets were clothed in a Big Ten team’s uniform, no one would have done a double-take. But Mid-American Conference schools aren’t supposed to come into South Bend as 17.5-point underdogs and out-muscle the Irish.

And that’s exactly what Toledo’s front seven, in particular, did, bullying Notre Dame’s offensive line, camping in the backfield, and sacking the quarterback six times. Irish running back Kyren Williams had 78 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, but take away his 43-yard run and Williams only averaged 2.3 yards. He also fumbled the ball to set up what appeared to be UT’s game-winning touchdown.

Backup quarterback Tyler Buchner was Notre Dame’s most successful rusher, causing issues when he filled in for Coan, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Buchner, a four-star freshman, had 68 yards on seven carries and completed all three of his pass attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s the same mindset we’re going to have all season — never lay down, no matter who we’re playing,” said UT linebacker Dyontae Johnson, who finished with a team-high 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. “We’re going to have that resilient mindset no matter what.”

Notre Dame outgained Toledo 449 yards to 353 yards, although the Rockets had a pick-six, thanks to a Chris McDonald interception in the first half. The teams were even with 132 rushing yards apiece.

Toledo won the turnover margin 3-1.

“It’s always tough losing that close,” said Bradley, who was 17-of-27 passing for 213 yards. “But there’s a lot of good that came out of this afternoon. The guys know that in this locker room. We’re ready for next week. We’re going to be ready.”

The Rockets squandered three golden opportunities in the first half, leaving the red zone each time with three Thomas Cluckey chipshot field goals of 21, 31, and 32 yards. Notre Dame’s defense often bent, but rarely broke, playing its best when Toledo knocked on the doorstep.

The Rockets led 16-14 at halftime, fell behind in the fourth quarter, and answered with a fourth-and-goal shovel pass from the 8-yard line, as Bryant Koback scampered into the end zone, much to the joy of 5,000-plus Toledo fans in the southeast corner of the stadium.

The midnight-blue-and-gold-clad faithful were jubilant again after Finn’s score as the biggest win in program history, one with titanic implications, was within their grasp. The day turned a few minutes later, but the tenor of Toledo’s season is on a trajectory that’s to be envied by their MAC peers.

“That’s the beauty of college football — an underdog team from Toledo can come play one of the most historic programs in the country and put up a fight for 60 minutes and be right there and have a chance to win the game,” Candle said. “I like the direction we’re going in a very young season.”