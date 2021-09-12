The Grizzlies X Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies had a successful 2020-21 NBA season, going 38-34 and making the postseason. Although they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round, it was still a great year for the young squad. Star guard Ja Morant absolutely balled out and he had good support in guard-forward Dillon Brooks and center Jonas Valanciunas. However, Valanciunas is now gone, as he was traded in the offseason, but the young core is still here and they are ready for a breakthrough year.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0