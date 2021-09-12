The Grizzlies X Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Ja Morant

It’s fair to reflect on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s performance from last year and look at it through the flashes. That’s the way I look at it at least. After all, he was out of intense basketball for 9 months, including missed time in training camp and preseason. He had to go through the rehab process in the middle of a pandemic, which came with strict protocols and unprecedented circumstances. And when he finally returned to action, he had to catch up to speed in the middle of a playoff race.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO