CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Watch Chris Webber’s induction speech as he enters Hall of Fame

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was a long time coming. Too long. But Chris Webber is finally, deservedly, in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. That’s just his NBA statistics, and they don’t touch on how he helped start a revolution of the power forward position as a big man who could pass, step out and shoot, and run the floor. Of course, he was also the heart of the Fab Five at Michigan that helped reshape the college game for years. Check out his video of accomplishments below, and you can see his enshrinement speech above, where he thanks his parents and dedicates his speech to Charles Barkley.

nba.nbcsports.com

Comments / 3

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Webber's wife, Erika Dates?

Sacramento Kings legend Chris Webber will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. The former member of the Michigan Fab Five had a stellar NBA career and away from the court he’s had a blessed life too. Here’s more about Chris Webber’s wife, Erika Webber (nee Dates).
NBA
The Spun

Chris Webber Names Best NBA Athlete He’s Ever Seen

Five-time NBA All-Star and Michigan legend Chris Webber will enter the Basketball Hall of Fame later this weekend, joining a star-studded induction class. Now that he’s about to receiver the highest possible honor in his sport, the big man is starting to open up about his illustrious career. In an...
NBA
Boston Globe

Chris Bosh, Chris Webber have taken different paths to Hall of Fame

Chris Bosh did not finish his career the way he wanted. He fully intended to play until his late 30s. His body did not allow that. Bosh was forced to retire in 2017 because of recurring blood clots. He tried valiantly to come back but was advised to retire. While draft peers LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been chasing championships, Bosh has had to find solace outside of basketball.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Sporting News

Hall of Fame induction provides opportunity for Chris Webber to heal relationship with Fab Five, Jalen Rose

The moment Chris Webber enters the Basketball Hall of Fame will be the culmination of an incredible 15-season NBA career. The five-time All-Star scored more than 17,000 points and grabbed more than 8,000 rebounds across stints with five teams, and he stood out among the power forwards of his era because of his rare combination of athleticism, size and skill.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Webber and His Rank Among the NBA’s Top Power Forwards During His Time

It’s about damn time. Chris Webber is finally and well-deservingly so in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It took a while for C-Webb to get the nod in the Hoops Hall, perhaps due to a couple of road bump and controversies he experienced along the way. But regardless of the journey, the most important thing is that he is now enshrined into basketball lore.
NBA
Sporting News

NBA.com's favourite moments from Chris Webber's Hall of Fame career

Chris Webber is headed to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, being inducted with the Class of 2021 on Saturday, Sept. 11. For the first 12 seasons of his 15-year career, the No. 1 pick of the 1993 NBA Draft took winning with him and improved the situation of every franchise he played for - Golden State Warriors (1993-94), Washington Bullets/Wizards (1994-98) and Sacramento Kings (1998-2005).
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Fab Five To Reunite At Chris Webber's Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

After an eight-year wait to be selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, former Michigan star Chris Webber will be inducted into the hall this weekend. The Wolverines' Fab Five — comprised of Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King — has waited even longer to reunite, but that's slated to happen this Saturday (Sept. 11) as well, Webber told The Athletic.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Chris Webber
blackchronicle.com

Hall of Fame inductee Chris Webber is finally ready to talk about the Fab Five, the timeout, and his Michigan ban

IN HIS 30 YEARS in the spotlight, Chris Webber has rarely allowed anyone outside his circle to know exactly who the real Chris Webber is. It’s not surprising. Despite a decorated career — first as a high school All-American, then as a member of the Fab Five at Michigan, a five-time NBA All-Star with 10 total playoff appearances, including a Western Conference finals march with the Sacramento Kings — and his stature as one of the game’s great power forwards, the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee has largely been defined, by others, according to his most difficult moments.
NBA
Washington Post

Paul Pierce, Chris Webber lead deep class inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony returned home to Springfield, Mass., on Saturday to welcome a deep class of inductees whose careers shaped all aspects of the sport. After the 2020 ceremony was postponed and eventually relocated to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., many of basketball’s...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star
chatsports.com

Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith thank Sacramento at Hall of Fame ceremony

Sacramento, Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Sacramento Kings, Springfield, Rick Adelman. It was a special night in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, as three fixtures in Sacramento basketball were enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Among the 2021 class were Kings legend Chris Webber, Monarchs champion Yolanda Griffith and Kings coach Rick Adelman.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo. Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”. The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell...
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Reveals He Received Death Threats For Saying Hakeem Olajuwon Was '20 Times Better Than Tim Duncan'

Despite winning championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Robert Horry unintentionally earned much hate from Spurs fans after messing with the franchise's biggest idol. A couple of years ago, the 7x NBA champion talked about two former teammates, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. He picked between the two legends, going with the Houston Rockets icon, saying he was 20 times better than Duncan. During an old appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Horry said:
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy