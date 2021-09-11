CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lucifer Episode 3 Video: Tom Ellis and Lauren German Talk About Just How Butt-Like a Chin Can Get — Watch

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTPYV_0btQFnGN00

The following contains spoilers from the third episode of Lucifer Season 6.

Three episodes into its farewell run, Netflix’s Lucifer presented its titular devil and former detective Chloe Decker in a way you have never seen before, when revisiting their past led them into a literally animated mindscape.

In “Yabba Dabba Do Me,” as Lucifer grapples with his apparent destiny to be God, Linda nudges him to see if he can care about someone as despicable as, say, the series’ very first caught killer, record producer Jimmy Barnes.

But because Jimmy had since died in a mental institution, Lucifer and Chloe had to visit him in Hell. There, before stepping foot in the groovy live-action 1980s, they spent some time as animated characters — because , we’d later learn, young Jimmy marathoned TV cartoons after being abandoned by his mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeIZM_0btQFnGN00 Invited to assess their animated selves in the TVLine video above, Lauren German says that Jennifer Coyle and the team that brings HBO Max’s Harley Quinn to life “did a great job” with Chloe and Lucifer. German and costar Tom Ellis also confirm that they were able to record their dialogue together, in adjacent sound booths, which is not always the case with animated fare.

Ellis then cops to being the butt of a running visual joke, seeing as cartoon Lucifer’s magnificent chin has quite the dimple down the middle.

“I remember having a very long discussion with [co-showrunner] Joe Henderson about how butty my chin could get,” Ellis shares, noting that the plan was to “give [British cartoon icon] Desperate Dan a run for his money!”

German then opens up about how she was coached to be more lively with her voice, as the cartoon version of Chloe.

“I remember them saying to me — in the nicest way — ‘Lauren, can you be a little more animated?'” the actress recalls. “I realized I have a bit of a monotone voice… so I was really ! trying ! to keep ! the energy ! in every single sentence ! I had to bring a little more on the voice department when I’m animated.”

MORE LUCIFER FINALE WEEKEND COVERAGE: Ellis and German weigh in on the final season’s big twists , and that emotional closing line…. Aimee Garcia cheers Ella’s big moment …. Showrunners Joe and Ildy answer our burning questions…. And one very fun exclusive!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Lucifer, Ted Lasso, Big Brother, The Walking Dead

We know it’s after Labor Day and all, but as far as we’re concerned, you can wear all the white you want while scrolling through our latest Quotes of the Week column. With another seven days of television behind us, we’ve gathered more than a dozen of the small screen’s best sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends of Tomorrow Character Exits, Ranked — Who Do You Miss Most?

The Waverider’s (figurative) revolving door continues to spin on Legends of Tomorrow. Just this past Sunday, the CW series said goodbye to two more teammates — and they’re hardly the first characters to depart the time-ship. In fact, more than a dozen crew members have come and gone over the past six seasons, leaving fans shocked and/or distraught on more than one occasion.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Unveils Full Cast — See Who's Playing Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Cousin Carlton

Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the full cast for Bel-Air, the highly anticipated, dramatic reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The ensemble includes Adrian Holmes (Arrow, 19-2) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 15+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of more than a dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Lauren German
Person
Jimmy Barnes
Person
Aimee Garcia
Person
Joe Henderson
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Calls Hollywood Producers To Treat The Crew Like 'Real People'

Tom Ellis voiced out his support for the crew members who were working behind the cameras. He took to Instagram Thursday and shared several screenshots from IATSE Stories where film and entertainment workers share their experiences about the various issues affecting them to build solidarity across crews and crafts. The stories were submitted anonymously via direct messages to protect those who share them.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shifts the Story to William Jackson Harper

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Lucifer (Season 6) Final Season, Netflix, Tom Ellis, Lauren German, trailer, release date

Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub called Lux. He soon finds himself involved in a murder investigation, and forms a connection with the intriguing Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Lucifer ends up working with Chloe as a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Throughout the series, Lucifer and Chloe encounter all sorts of supernatural beings while solving crimes together and developing their relationship. Startattle.com – Lucifer | Netflix.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

At the premiere of Lucifer, Tom Ellis said goodbye to the series with an emotional and unpublished video

It’s the end! Netflix premiered the sixth and final season of Lucifer which consists of ten exciting and controversial episodes. Tom Ellis, once again in the role of the protagonist, gives an unexpected turn to his character and completely changes his way of being. New challenges and a totally unexpected plot are what prevail in this final edition.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Chin#Yabba#British
Hello Magazine

Tom Ellis and Lauren German tease major Lucifer season 6 changes

Lucifer fans were over the moon when it was revealed they'd get one final season of the hit show. Now, show star Tom Ellis has revealed what fans can expect from season six, and admitted that he had "made peace" with the show ending after season five. "We thought Season...
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Can Lucifer become a movie?

Lucifer is one of the most outstanding series of the streaming service Netflix and in the next few hours it will premiere the episodes of its sixth and final season. It is clear that the fans do not want this to happen, since the fiction starring Tom Ellis has generated a great level of popularity, demonstrated after the cancellation by Fox until the platform rescued it.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

What is the salary of Tom Ellis, star of Lucifer?

If you are a subscriber of Netflix, surely you have noticed that among the most viewed content on the platform this week is Lucifer. This comedic drama starring Tom Ellis was rescued by the streaming giant after its cancellation in Fox and finally managed to rebound its figures. Recently, all 10 episodes of the sixth and final season and finally they revealed how the stories of each of the characters end.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis and Cast on Possible Movie or Spinoff Following Series Finale (Exclusive)

The sixth and final season of Lucifer hits Netflix on Friday and the cast is already looking ahead to the possibility of reprising their roles in the future. ET's Katie Krause chatted virtually with Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside and Aimee Garcia ahead of the premiere, and they all have strong opinions on whether or not they'd like to revisit their characters if the opportunity arose.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Lucifer’ Stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German on ‘Heartbreaking’ Deckerstar Twist, Reunion Movie Possibilities

(Warning: This post contains massive spoilers for the series finale of “Lucifer.”) Just when it seemed like Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) would get their well-deserved happy ending after saving the life of their time-traveling, half-angel adult daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), the reunited family had to go and finally figure out why Lucifer abandoned his daughter in the future: To become the proper ruler of Hell he was always meant to be, transforming into a Devil who doesn’t punish, but works to help the damned resolve their issues and move on to heaven.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lucifer' Season 6: Does Lucifer Become God? Tom Ellis and Showrunners Break Down That Big Finale Decision

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Lucifer, "Partners 'Til the End."]. When the surprise cliffhanger ending of Lucifer Season 5 revealed that after all these years and no shortage of battles, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) was now finally poised to take on the mantle of God, the big question for Season 6 became "what happens after that?" After all, becoming God felt like a pretty final note for the series to conclude with — yet 10 more episodes of the show were in the works.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Lauren German teases sacrifices ahead

The premiere of Lucifer season 6 is on Netflix is just a matter of days away and, at least for now, we’re getting a sense that this will be emotional. How can it not be? We’re saying goodbye to a show that has been ingrained in our life for years now; it’s not an easy thing to say goodbye to and the challenges of doing that are probably going to be there until after the series finale.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Ellis Talks About Lucifer’s Ending And How Things Will Wrap Up On Netflix

The sixth and final season of Netflix’s Lucifer is premiering later this week, and many are eager to see how things wrap up for the titular Devil and his supporting cast. Following Season 5’s Godly cliffhanger of a finale, the series will be going in a different direction for its final episodes. And recently, Tom Ellis, who portrays the fallen angel, talked about the show’s ending and how things will finally wrap up.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy