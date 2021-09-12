How Brendan Fraser Became a Meme Legend

Quite a few fans tend to speak for their favorite actors at times since they believe that Hollywood, other fans, and sometimes the world, in general, should be treating their favorite actors far better than they are at times. This is kind of amusing really since the whole idea of treating the actors better is something that depends on a lot of different factors that fans have little to no control over. When it comes to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame though, it does feel as though Brendan Fraser should be able to see his name on the list, as some might argue that he should have already had a star by now. His list of accomplishments in cinema stretches out further than people know, and even if he’s had a few flops in the past several years that’s not enough to state that he shouldn’t have his name on that walk. There are quite a few people that feel that he’s been snubbed in a big way, but there are others that are thankfully asking better questions when it comes to this matter.

