How Brendan Fraser Became a Meme Legend

By haunted_admin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, Brendan Fraser was a beloved Hollywood star. Shortly after however, he began to disappear from the spotlight. While the actor was going through a bad divorce and other hardships, something amazing was happening on the internet. It was a mix of intense memery and genuine love for the actor. Now, in 2021, Fraser is experiencing a comeback as an actor and as the internet's darling.

TVOvermind

Does Brendan Fraser Deserve a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Quite a few fans tend to speak for their favorite actors at times since they believe that Hollywood, other fans, and sometimes the world, in general, should be treating their favorite actors far better than they are at times. This is kind of amusing really since the whole idea of treating the actors better is something that depends on a lot of different factors that fans have little to no control over. When it comes to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame though, it does feel as though Brendan Fraser should be able to see his name on the list, as some might argue that he should have already had a star by now. His list of accomplishments in cinema stretches out further than people know, and even if he’s had a few flops in the past several years that’s not enough to state that he shouldn’t have his name on that walk. There are quite a few people that feel that he’s been snubbed in a big way, but there are others that are thankfully asking better questions when it comes to this matter.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why Brendan Fraser Should Be a Villain in Jungle Cruise 2

Jungle Cruise, Disney’s latest fantasy adventure film, can be described in many different terms. If you’ve had a chance to watch it, then you know it is entertaining. It’s filled with humor and fun scenes. They all come together to deliver everything you desire in a Disney movie. It fits into the addition to the top-grossing films by Dwayne Johnson. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson meet a villain who stands in the way of their adventure as they plan on a cruise into the unknown. We think it’s time Brendan Fraser got a role as a villain in Jungle Cruise 2. And no, he’s no random choice. There are crucial reasons as to why he deserves this chance to play the villain. His past and present career experience indicates Brendan’s potential and why this role is a perfect match!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Brendan Fraser Film Is Now Available To Watch For Free

Beloved actor Brendan Fraser made headlines this week after one of his classic movies, Encino Man, (also known as California Man in the US) began streaming on YouTube Movies. Fraser, who has been in the film industry for over thirty years, starred in the 1992 film alongside Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) and Pauly Shore (Son in Lafraw, Bio-Dome). In Encino Man, Fraser portrays a character named Linkovich “Link” Chomovsky, a caveman from the first ice age rediscovered in 20th century LA after being dug up in a block of ice by two teens.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Injuries That Changed Brendan Fraser's Career

Brendan Fraser was a popular actor throughout the '90s and early 2000s, often combining his knack for comedy with his willingness to embrace physically demanding roles. Fans grew to love him thanks to his performances in fun films such as "Encino Man," "The Mummy" series, "George of the Jungle," and "Mrs. Winterbourne," and he worked steadily for many years.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Smallville's Tom Welling Is Returning To The CW For Latest TV Series, Plus Brendan Fraser

As an actor, Tom Welling is not known for being hyper-prolific, since he is not one to blindly dive into any ol' project that crosses his path. Even if he was, though, there's a good chance fans will forever know him best as the mild-mannered Clark Kent on the Superman origin tale Smallville. He returned to the role, so to speak, a couple of years ago for the Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths," and Welling will once again return to his former home at The CW with his latest project. Though it might not be exactly what fans are craving.
TV SERIES
Variety

Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser Series ‘Professionals’ Acquired by The CW

The CW has acquired the US rights to the action series “Professionals” starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, and Elena Anaya. The premiere date for the show’s U.S. broadcast debut will be announced at a later date. “Professionals” follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) – who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée,...
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy