Clemson, SC

Clemson vs. SC State: Tigers Get Back on Track Against the Bulldogs

By dirkterrell
shakinthesouthland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back everybody. After far too long, football returned to a fully populated Death Valley as the Tigers took on the South Carolina State Bulldogs. After last week’s defensive battle with Georgia, I was somewhat amused by all of the talk by SEC fans (e.g. ESPN) that the Clemson dynasty was over and the playoff would consist of multiple SEC teams. Well, it’s just a wee bit early to be making such arguments, especially when the game was decided by a pick six. Count the Tigers out at your own peril. Today’s game was expected to be a showcase of the players that provide depth to the Tiger starters.

