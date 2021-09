The 49th Annual Village Art & Craft Fair in Historic Biltmore Village takes place on Saturday, September 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, September 12, 12–5 p.m. Featuring high-quality artwork and crafts from 80 exhibitors in a wide range of mediums, the event is sponsored by New Morning Gallery and Bellagio Art to Wear, both located in Biltmore Village. There is no admission fee and the fair will be held rain or shine on the grounds of The Cathedral of All Souls. Homemade refreshments will be available at church-sponsored concession stands, with proceeds benefiting the Cathedral’s outreach program.

