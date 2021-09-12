'The Forgiven' Review: Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain Face Their Demons in the Desert

Jessica Chastain knows how to make an entrance. The recipient of TIFF’s Tribute Actor Award has only been in the public eye for a decade. However, she’s produced one of the best bodies of work of any Hollywood actor ever during such a period. Chastain was everywhere in 2011 as the Summer of Jessica touched down and gave audiences oodles of face time with one of the most versatile and consistently likable performers ever to grace the screen. Chastain is pulling double-duty at this year’s festival with The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Forgiven, and perhaps one or both of those films will lead her back to the Oscars where she’ll nab the Best Actress honours that has eluded her so far.

