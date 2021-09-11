CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stella Vita is the World’s First Solar-Powered House on Wheels, Here’s an Up-Close Look

techeblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents and researchers from Solar Team Eindhoven have unveiled Stella Vita, the world’s first solar-powered mobile home on wheels. Not only does the vehicle generate enough solar energy to drive, but also to live off. It’s set to hit the road for the first time and will begin a journey through Europe using just the solar panels on the roof. That’s right, it’s completely independent of charging stations, enough to drive, shower, watch TV, charge mobile devices, make coffee, and more. Read more for a short teaser video and additional pictures.

www.techeblog.com

#First Solar#Solar Energy#House On Wheels#Mobile Devices#Solar Team Eindhoven
