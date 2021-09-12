CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

The Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC: how to watch, lineups, and more

By Gribbs
dynamotheory.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Dynamo are on a 16 game winless streak and are in arguably their best position to snap it. Austin FC are coming to town and while Austin sits above them in the Western Conference standings, they’re tied on points at the bottom of the table, but the Dynamo are at home in BBVA Stadium. Neither club wants to lose this one since it’s been a disappointing season so hopefully we can see a competitive match.

www.dynamotheory.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Match Preview

Few would have predicted Atlanta United’s 16th-all time meeting against Orlando City to turn out the way it did. No Josef? No Robinson? No problem for a red-hot Gonzalo Pineda side. The Five Stripes roared to a 3-0 win against a sorry Orlando, and are now very much in the mix for the playoffs. But Friday night’s memorable win won’t matter if Atlanta can’t take care of business in games it should. And FC Cincinnati’s visit to the Benz this Wednesday offers the good guys a golden opportunity for three points that would bump it above the red line for the first time since March.
MLS
lakersdaily.com

Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Cam Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal. Oliver played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. In those four games with the Rockets, he showed some promise, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
NBA
houstondynamofc.com

INSIDE THE 18: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers

DYNAMO STARTING XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Adam Lundkvist, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (c), Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Matías Vera, Memo Rodriguez; Tyler Pasher, Maxi Urruti, Fafà Picault. INDIVIDUAL PLAYER NOTES:. GK Michael Nelson will earn his second MLS start today. DF Adam Lundkvist will make his 18th appearance of the season...
MLS
austinfc.com

Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC | Presented by Lexus

Austin FC heads north of the border for the first time on Saturday, facing off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the second time in less than three weeks. Vancouver beat Austin on Aug. 18, coming back from an early deficit to top the Verde & Black 2-1 at Q2 Stadium.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Questtexas Channel 55#Houston Dynamo Fc
KXAN

Watch KXAN News Today and enter to win Austin FC tickets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you wanted to go see an Austin FC game but haven’t been able to snag tickets? Well, now’s your chance. Watch KXAN News Today from 4:30-7 a.m. on Sept. 7-10 and listen for the winning words from Meteorologist Kristen Currie. Then, enter them below for a chance to win tickets to the Austin FC match on Sept. 15 against Los Angeles FC.
AUSTIN, TX
fccincinnati.com

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami

Back in the Queen City, FC Cincinnati look to regain their form and break through at home against Inter Miami CF. Miami was the first team to visit TQL Stadium, back in May. The match was end-to-end, with the Orange and Blue equalizing late before falling 3-2. It’s a chance...
MLS
vavel.com

Michigan Stars FC vs Chicago House AC preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Two NISA sides who have had poor starts to the season face off on Saturday as Michigan Stars FC hosts Chicago House Athletic Club at Romeo High School Stadium. Michigan began the campaign with two losses, and they then tied two out of their next three games 0-0, with both of those results coming against Stumptown AC. However, between those draws was an impressive 2-0 victory away to New Amsterdam FC. All in all, this year has been a bit of a mixed bag for them, but a big win this weekend could lead to a good run of form.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Austin FC travels to Houston, aims to avoid 5th straight road loss

Austin FC (5-13-4) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-10-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +109, Austin FC +242, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC travels to Houston looking to avoid its fifth straight road loss. The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home during the 2020 season. Houston...
MLS
sportstalkline.com

A 2-1 Comeback Victory For The Whitecaps vs Austin FC

The Whitecaps vs Austin FC Saturday night from BC Place Stadium saw the home side go down 1-0 late in the first half. Some tactical changes from Interim Head Coach Vanni Sartini would see Vancouver push ahead in the 2nd half with a 2-1 victory over the expansion Austin FC.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Houston Dynamo FC close four-game homestand against Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC host Austin FC for the first meeting between both teams at BBVA Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Dynamo look to close a four-game homestand with three points to snap a two-game losing streak at home. Houston fell 2-0 to the Portland Timbers last Friday and were held scoreless for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Minnesota United on Aug. 7. Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson earned his second start of the season and finished with two saves. Offensively, Memo Rodriguez and Teenage Hadebe combined for six key passes and Houston forced six saves from the Timbers shot stopper last Friday. The Dynamo will look to Fafa Picault and Maxi Urruti to spark the offense which enters with 13 goals at BBVA Stadium this season.
MLS
NBC Sports

USMNT vs Canada: How to watch, live stream info, preview, lineups

Following a disappointing draw with El Salvador to open the final round of CONCACAF’s 2022 World Cup qualifying on Thursday, the USMNT now quickly turns its attention to a rising Canada side hoping to qualify for its second-ever World Cup appearance (1986). On paper, the clash in El Salvador looked...
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC open mini-pitch in Cloverland Park

On September 8, Houston Dynamo Football Club opened up two new mini pitches in Cloverland Park. The mini pitches are the fifth and sixth opened up as part of an initiative started in December, 2019 that will eventually see a total of 15 established throughout Space City by 2024. The...
MLS
sanantoniopost.com

Austin looking to extend Dynamo drought

The Houston Dynamo take another swipe at ending a long winless drought when they host Austin FC on Saturday night. The Dynamo have failed to win in 16 consecutive matches (0-8-8) since beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on May 22. Houston (3-10-10, 19 points) also has lost six of its past seven contests, beginning with a 3-2 setback at Austin FC on Aug. 4.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy