The Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC: how to watch, lineups, and more
The Houston Dynamo are on a 16 game winless streak and are in arguably their best position to snap it. Austin FC are coming to town and while Austin sits above them in the Western Conference standings, they’re tied on points at the bottom of the table, but the Dynamo are at home in BBVA Stadium. Neither club wants to lose this one since it’s been a disappointing season so hopefully we can see a competitive match.www.dynamotheory.com
Comments / 0