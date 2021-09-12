Use corn meal gluten products to keep weeds under control

Q. I spent Labor Day weekend weeding my small yard. I have several “beds” that are covered with red lava rock as I no longer have the energy or time to garden those areas. When they are weed-free they look quite nice, I must admit. But getting down to do the weeding is a chore that I don’t enjoy. My question is how can I prevent the weeds from getting a foothold in the first place without spraying harsh chemicals? W.W., Albuquerque.