Chiefs home opener: what fans need to know ahead of Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re heading to Gillette Stadium for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots want you to know about some changes that have been made to the stadium and new procedures for when you arrive. Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications since the venue last hosted a home game with fans (not including the preseason) — all the way back in January 2020. For starters, you don’t have to bring any tickets. Or cash, for that matter. Tickets to all Gillette Stadium events are now accessible via mobile device only, and the venue has also gone...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO