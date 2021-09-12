CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs home opener: what fans need to know ahead of Sunday

By Addi Weakley
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 12 in the team’s first home game of the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Ahead of the game, the Chiefs have released important fan information. Parking lots will open at 11 a.m....

Comments / 1

