Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Complaints filed after reporter attacked at anti-mask event

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed criminal complaints against two northern Michigan men in connection with an attack on a newspaper reporter covering a meeting by a group opposing masks and vaccination mandates. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Saturday that court records show misdemeanor assault or assault and battery complaints were authorized against Michael Adams and Joseph Welsh. The charges were authorized Friday by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy said he was punched in the face Aug. 26 at an event near Traverse City. Quealy told investigators he was attacked when he refused to leave.

Demolition started on Southfield’s former Northland Center

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Crews have started demolishing the former Northland Center in suburban Detroit to make way for a housing and retail development. The Detroit Free Press reports that the Northland City Center project in Southfield has an official Oct. 7 groundbreaking to mark the start of construction. The first phase of the $403 million redevelopment envisions 1,546 new for-rent housing units. The majority of the units would be in 14 planned five- and six-story buildings. Nine buildings would have ground-floor retail space for tenants such as fast-casual restaurants, convenience stores and perhaps an urgent care. Northland once was one of the nation’s oldest shopping malls. It closed in 2015.

Michigan adults can find their immunization history online

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health department has created a way for adults to find their immunization records online. The Michigan Immunization Portal is open to residents ages 18 and older. They can download, save or print their vaccination history free of charge. People must create an account and upload a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license or passport. Vaccinations done in another state or country may not be shown in the portal, though records still can be requested from a doctor’s office or local health department. COVID-19 vaccinations will be included in people’s records in case they lose their vaccine card.

Detroit putting the brakes on more drivers with speed humps

DETROIT (AP) — The Motor City wants drivers to slow down. Detroit said it is adding 700 speed humps in neighborhoods by mid-November, on top of 4,500 announced earlier this year. Speed humps in streets force drivers to ease up on the gas. It’s a quality-of-life issue for residents fed up with reckless motorists. Speed humps go into neighborhoods where the speed limit is 25 mph. Streets near schools and parks are a priority, and so are neighborhoods where there’s support from residents. The city said there have been 17,000 requests. Mayor Mike Duggan says it’s a popular program.

Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city’s water

Advocacy groups want the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Tests in recent years have shown excessive lead levels in the low-income, predominantly Black city’s water. A petition filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says state and local officials haven’t done enough to deal with the problem. It asks the EPA to help distribute filters and provide free water from alternative sources. The EPA says it’s monitoring the situation. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week called for spending $20 million to remove lead service lines in Benton Harbor.

Whitmer vetoes bill to limit use of threat alert system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have restricted state officials’ ability to use the Public Threat Alert System to announce new laws or executive orders The Democratic governor says the system has only been activated once in the five years since it was created. The state used a different, federal system last year to send alerts about Whitmer’s stay-at-home and mask orders to wireless devices due to the coronavirus pandemic. That angered GOP lawmakers who said it should only be activated for “immediate” threats. That system would not have been affected by the legislation.

U. of Michigan band plans ‘visually stunning’ Sept. 11 show

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan marching band is performing a halftime show on Saturday that its director says will not only pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, but also will be dazzling in its scope. During the 10-minute performance called “We Remember,” the 400 band members will carry a light — either a high-powered flashlight, a glowing orb, an illuminated umbrella or something else. The show will take place during the Wolverine football team’s night game against the University of Washington at Michigan Stadium, the 107,601-capacity Big House. Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks.

Whitmer signs last drunken driving expungement bill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed the last bill in a package to allow first time drunken drivers to have a chance at getting their criminal records expunged. The bill signed Friday requires those who seek expungement to not apply until at least five years after sentencing, completion of imprisonment, completion of probation or discharge from parole, whichever comes last. Michigan previously offered no opportunity for those with drunken driving convictions to petition a court to get their criminal record expunged.

Most Henry Ford Health employees got COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT (AP) — A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline. Another 3% had their first shot. Henry Ford Health System has more than 30,000 workers. Employees will be suspended if they don’t get at least one dose by midnight or schedule an appointment. They’ll lose their job if they’re not fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. There are some exceptions. Separately, a lawsuit challenging the vaccine policy was suddenly dropped Friday ahead of a hearing in federal court.

Marianne Battani, longtime Detroit-area judge, dies at 77

DETROIT (AP) — Marianne Battani has died at age 77. Battani was a Detroit-area judge who served in local and federal courts for 40 years. U.S. District Court says Battani died Thursday after a lengthy illness. She retired as a federal judge less than a year ago. Battani was nominated to the federal court by President Bill Clinton in 1999, after about 20 years as a judge on the Detroit Common Pleas Court, 36th District Court and Wayne County Circuit Court. A fellow federal judge, David Lawson, says Battani’s “sense of rights and wrong was uncanny.” Lawson says she was a source of wise counsel.