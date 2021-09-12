CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral shelter throws doggie wedding to help a special pup get adopted

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– They say love is blind. In Roseanne and Bones’ case, it seems to be true.

Roseanne is a resident at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter who has had a particularly long stay. According to the staff at the shelter, she has not found a home yet because she does not get along well with other dogs.

As a joke, the staff at the shelter got Roseanne a “friend” named Bones so she could have a companion.

The pair hit it off and were soon engaged to be wed.

The happy couples friend’s at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter invited guests to bring donations which the bride promised to share with the other pups.

Roseanne and Bones had nothing but the best on their big day.

Roseanne’s bridesmaids

Volunteers planned the wedding, decorated the venue, and even got a cake and champagne.

In all the fun of throwing a wedding, employees at the shelter expressed their hope that the festivities would get the attention of Roseanne’s perfect family.

The community was invited to attend the ceremony and meet Roseanne.

She and Bones can’t wait to find their forever home!

