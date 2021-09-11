CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

No. 12 Iowa capitalizes on turnovers to beat No. 10 Iowa State 27-17 for Cy-Hawk trophy

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Iowa took advantage of sloppy play and four Iowa State turnovers to continue its domination over its in-state rival as the No. 12 Hawkeyes beat Cyclones 27-17 for the sixth straight time.

Saturday's contest was the first Cy-Hawk game ever to feature two ranked teams. Iowa won their 13th straight non-conference game by scoring 20 points off Iowa State turnovers, pulling away on 10-0 run in the third quarter.

In the pivotal third quarter, Iowa State turned the ball over on three straight possessions: Breece Hall, a preseason All-American, was stripped of the ball and linebacker Jack Campbell recovered, returning it six yards, giving Iowa a 21-10 lead. Two plays later, Brock Purdy's pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson went through his hands and was intercepted by Seth Benson, leading to a 51-yard FG by Caleb Shudak. Purdy was picked off again by Matt Hankins early in the fourth quarter, and Shudak converted a short 22-yard kick.

Iowa, who has won eight straight games dating back to the 2020 season, repeated last week's performance – a win against Indiana – and didn't need to do much on offense, gaining -4 yards in the third quarter and 23 yards the entire second half.

The Hawkeyes won 34-6 against Indiana, using three turnovers, while gaining only 303 total yards. They could only muster 173 against Iowa State, averaging less than two yards per rush and converting on four of their 15 third-down attempts.

After opening the scoring on a first quarter field goal, Iowa State started its gift-giving campaign when Hankins intercepted Purdy. Tyler Goodson's 4-yard touchdown run gave Iowa the lead for good, capping off an eight-play drive.

Purdy went 13-for-27 for 139 yards with three interceptions and was benched in favor of highly recruited Hunter Dekkers early in the fourth. The offense promptly went three-and-out on his first possession. Dekkers threw a late touchdown strike with three minutes left to provide the final margin.

The Hawkeyes have tons of momentum with coming games against Kent State, Colorado State and Maryland before a matchup with Penn State on Oct. 9.

Iowa State takes on UNLV before starting Big 12 play on the road at Baylor Sept. 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No. 12 Iowa capitalizes on turnovers to beat No. 10 Iowa State 27-17 for Cy-Hawk trophy

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Not Purdy: Iowa State benches Brock Purdy during ugly Cy-Hawk performance

Saturday’s annual Cy-Hawk showdown has turned up all Hawkeyes with Iowa looking to cruise to the end for a massive road win. Expectations were high entering the Week 2 showdown in Ames for a matchup of top-10 teams. Though the game was close at halftime, the Hawkeye defense has come up big time-and-time again.
IOWA STATE
hawkcentral.com

Keep an eye on Iowa State's receivers vs. Iowa's secondary in the Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Ia. — There’s a lot to like about this year’s Cy-Hawk football game. Fans will be back at Jack Trice Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay is back again, too. Both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes, fresh off season-opening wins last week, are ranked in the top 15 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll — Iowa State at No. 10, Iowa at No. 12.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Five observations from Iowa State's 27-17 loss to Iowa

Iowa State was never able to get on the front foot against Iowa. From the first quarter on the Cyclones faced an uphill battle in the field position game. There were a few reasons for that. First, Iowa State’s punt return unit was barely ever in a position to return...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
goiowaawesome.com

The Aftermath: Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

For the first time in a long time, I was genuinely excited for the Cy-Hawk game. Though I occasionally oscillate towards ambivalence, my default mental state heading into this weekend is dread. The social weight of this game usually looms larger than whatever on-field implication there are. A loss entails more than the usual portion of misery and thus a win provides more relief than joy.
IOWA STATE
CBS Sports

Iowa vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 10 Hawkeyes win sixth straight Cy-Hawk over No. 9 Cyclones

There were a couple of firsts Saturday as No. 9 Iowa State faced No. 10 Iowa. It was the first matchup in the history of the Cy-Hawk Trophy featuring two ranked teams. Iowa State was ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the history of the rivalry. Despite the uniqueness entering the meeting, Saturday's game followed the same script as most of the series in the Kirk Ferentz era as Iowa used a tremendous defensive performance and some heads-up special teams plays to top rival Iowa State 27-17 in Ames, Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Hawk Eye

Replay: Iowa fends off Iowa State for 27-17 win in Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Ia. — It’s still a Hawkeye state. No. 12 Iowa won its sixth-straight game in the Cy-Hawk series knocking off No. 10 Iowa State, 27-17, at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday. Excitement had been building and building for this year’s matchup which included two ranked teams for the first time...
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

STANZ: Execution woes plague Iowa State in another Cy-Hawk loss

AMES — There’s no avoiding the reality of this situation. When you consider the expectations for the Iowa State offense in 2021 with nearly everyone returning from last year’s unit, which ranked as one of the best in school history, led by a four-year starter at quarterback, a running back that finished sixth in the 2020 Heisman Trophy voting, numerous playmakers in the receiving corps and the entire offensive line, there is no avoiding the following fact.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Penn State's James Franklin on USC HC Opening: 'Energy and Focus' Is on Auburn Game

Penn State head football coach James Franklin did not confirm any potential interest in the head coaching vacancy at USC on Tuesday. According to Audrey Snyder of The Athletic, Franklin said he plans to speak with the Penn State leadership council about rumors and speculation linking him to the USC job. Snyder also said Franklin's "energy and focus" are on Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

This is the moment that James Franklin, Penn State and the Big Ten have been waiting for

It’s kind of ironic how everything is lining up perfectly for Penn State. If last year’s start — the All-America linebacker opting out, the top 2 running backs getting hurt and the controversial ending in the season opener—was the worst-case scenario, the 2021 season is the best-case scenario. Literally everything that could’ve went wrong in that pandemic-ridden season, did. And now, everything that could go right, is.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#Hawkeyes#American Football#Cy Hawk#Fg#Penn State#Unlv#Baylor
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum rips Iowa State after lackluster performance in Cy-Hawk game

There was plenty of hype before Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Classic in Ames, Iowa before No. 10 Iowa took the field at Jack Trice Stadium against in-state rival No. 9 Iowa State. In last week’s poll, the two teams were ranked in the top 10, ESPN’s weekly GameDay morning show was on hand for the event, and the matchup seemed destined to be one for the books.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE
AL.com

Bryan Harsin: 3 Auburn players ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Penn State game

Three Auburn players who missed last weekend’s 62-0 win against Alabama State are “day-to-day” heading into this weekend’s marquee nonconference matchup with No. 10 Penn State. Senior running back Shaun Shivers, cornerback Jaylin Simpson and starting wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson all missed Auburn’s Week 2 blowout of Alabama State for...
ALABAMA STATE
Ames Tribune

ESPN College GameDay is headed to Iowa State for the 2021 Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Ia. — GameDay is heading back to Jack Trice Stadium. That's right. For the second time in three seasons, the popular ESPN Saturday pre-game show will be staged before the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry for Iowa vs. Iowa State. That decision was made Saturday night, after Iowa crushed Indiana and after Iowa State escaped with a 16-10 victory against Northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

247K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy