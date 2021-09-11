Tornados' home opener ruined by East Texas Baptist

AUSTIN, Texas – Kaitlyn Ruiz had a team-high 12 assists, Alyssa Legette had a team-high 12 digs, but the Concordia Texas volleyball team's home opener was spoiled on Saturday, falling to East Texas Baptist 3-0. The Tornados entered the matchup coming off of a tough loss against No. 1 Trinity last week. In its conference opener against the Tigers, CTX fell 20-25, 17-25 and 18-25. Kylexus Block, who leads the team in kills so far this season, had a team-high eight on the day along with six digs.