Police have made an arrest in the brutal murder of Farrah Carter nearly 20 years after her mother discovered her body in their home in Miramar, Florida. In a press conference on Tuesday, Miramar police announced that Joseph L. Pollard had been indicted for first-degree murder for Carter’s death. Pollard, 56, is already serving a life sentence for kidnapping, robbery and assault at the Taylor Correctional Institution. He has been incarcerated since July of 2002, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Carter was killed on May 22 of that same year.

