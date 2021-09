CHICAGO (CBS) — For the past few months, we’ve tracked and investigated violence in the West Pullman neighborhood – where an off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot over the weekend in a mass shooting that also wounded a 15-year-old girl and left a woman dead. People living and working in the area say gangs and racial tension are fueling the trouble. So CBS 2’s Tara Molina hit the streets to find out what can be done to put an end to it – and she found a possible solution. A “cop house,” that’s what Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) calls the home base for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO