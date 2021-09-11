CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

 5 days ago

They're forming up what looks to be a pretty impressive footing for the higher bay. They're forming up what looks to be a pretty impressive footing for the higher bay. I hate to be that guy, but you might as well post it in the right forum:. The F9 transporter...

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

(7627.62 kB, 5152x3432 - viewed 451 times.) (7287.9 kB, 4999x3331 - viewed 435 times.) (14422.71 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 971 times.) (14024.63 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 330 times.) My name is NOT Maria. My name IS Mary. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4) (7813.66 kB,...
Wired

How to Watch the SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch

On the Florida coast, at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the SpaceX team is readying the historic Inspiration4 mission for liftoff. It will be the first all-private, all-civilian spaceflight into orbit. The four crew members—Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski, and Hayley Arceneaux—have trained intensely for this day, although none of them are professional astronauts. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon craft has previously ferried NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station, but everyone aboard this flight is traveling as a guest of Isaacman, the billionaire CEO of Shift4Payments, who paid for all four seats and played a part in selecting the other passengers through a series of contests. (You can read more about the selection process and the mission here.)
The Verge

SpaceX launches its first private crewed mission to space

SpaceX launched four private citizens to space on Wednesday, kicking off the first-ever crewed mission to orbit without any professional astronauts on board. Dubbed Inspiration4, the mission marks the latest private foray into space as companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX compete to normalize space travel for paying tourists, not just government astronauts.
spectrumlocalnews.com

LIVE UPDATES: SpaceX’s Inspiration4 launches first all-civilian crew

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — For the first time in human history, four civilians are on their way into the great beyond, all courtesy of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission. The rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:02 p.m. ET. None of the four crew members are professional astronauts. Inspiration4 will offer scientists...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin General Discussion Thread 3

Until such time as blue is taking customers away from spacex, they are not competitors. Maybe in a few years, but right now calling them a competitor is wrong. Even if they're just potentially taking away customers, then that's what a competitor is. They're going/planning/wanting to eventually launch Kuipers, right?...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

--- NSF Youtube Channel with hundreds of original Starship videos:. Members of Red Team or higher get early clips pre-edit and more. Capcom and higher get access to our team Discord. Subscribe and hit notifications for instant alerts of new videos as that'll be the first you'll see for a...
sandiegouniontribune.com

SpaceX launches 51 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Monday night. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:55 p.m. and deployed the satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch, according to the launch webcast. The...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar Lander concept

Mods if I have posted this in the wrong section please move it to the appropriate section. I have been a long time lurker and have learned a lot reading the different topics. There are a lot of smart well educated people here. Thus I would like to post this thread and perhaps get some feed back and a better understanding of my concept.
NASASpaceFlight.com

First Starlink shell nearing completion as SpaceX gears up for more launches

SpaceX has been working for over seven years on the planning, production, and deployment of their Starlink satellite internet constellation, with the first regulatory filings dating back to 2014. Now heading into the latter stages of 2021, the company is nearing completion of the initial deployment for the constellation and preparing to expand its capabilities with extended geographic coverage and updated designs of both the satellites and ground equipment in their network.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 65 Thread

A custom 360-degree camera designed to record footage in the harsh environment of space will capture this weekend’s @Space_Station spacewalk as a part of the ISS Experience! The team spoke about turning this footage into a VR experience as they prepared for launch:. Senior Member. Posts: 13076. Liked: 1772. Likes...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : General Discussion - Thread 2

SpaceX is preparing to resume Starlink launches as early as next week, with the Group 2-1 launch from Vandenberg, California, NET September 13. NSF's Danny Lentz gives an update on the initial constellation and upcoming deployments:. https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2021/09/first-completion-more-launches/. Satellites with “lasers” in “space” [strokes white cat]. Starlink Analysis, some analysis done...
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

They all know, when Starship works, SLS will be obsolet. NASA uses a prudent approach, while SpaceX has a fast and sometimes reckless approach. Second, SpaceX is not reckless. They operate differently and have a different funding profile. They are willing to, and can actually afford to, blow up a few vehicles just to obtain needed data on the bleeding edge of development. They can afford it. NASA can't. That's not reckless. That's nothing more than doing whatever it takes to get the job done as quickly as possible.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Any idea on this image? (Recen one from BocaChicaGal) What is that 0.73mm stands for? Seems like a main parameter, obvious answer would be steel thickness, but last time I remember that was something like 4mm. (that was also supported by some calculations from liwingjw) Possibly ring diameter deviance from...
natureworldnews.com

Recent SpaceX Launch in Texas Poses Risk to Wildlife and Environment

As SpaceX's Starship juddered into the sky above south Texas last March, orange flames and white smoke plumbed behind it, everything looked normal. The spacecraft, however, thudded back to Earth around six minutes into the test mission. SpaceX Flight Strategy. SpaceX, the firm created by Elon Musk in 2002, uses...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Boca Chica non-update photos thread

It's looking a little Jurassic at starbase this morning. #SpaceX #Starbase #BocaChica #Texas #Starship. One last #Starbase photo before sleep. I grabbed this when I just happened to notice this glint of light at the top of SN16 as I was going around getting clips for the NSF daily video.
