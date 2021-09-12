CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Texas A&M Aggies QB Haynes King exits game vs. Colorado

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqkYy_0btQBn7X00

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes with an apparent right leg injury.

King was injured at the end of the Aggies’ second drive of the day in Boulder, Colo. He appeared to have his right leg bent awkwardly while being tackled with 11:11 left in the first quarter.

The freshman hobbled off the field and then limped to the locker room with the help of two assistants.

Sophomore backup Zach Calzada replaced King, who completed 1 of 2 passes for eight yards.

Stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule with our College Football Games Today flagship post

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Aggies#Ncaa Football#American Football#College Football Games#Penn State Nittany Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy