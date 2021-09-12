Special Weather Statement issued for Kimball by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kimball A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kimball County through 715 PM MDT At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Pawnee Buttes, or 23 miles south of Kimball, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kimball County. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 33 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
