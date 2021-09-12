Governor Abbott signs election integrity legislation into law

Back when Greg Abbott was attorney general, and running for governor, he used to say, "I go into the office in the morning, I sue Barack Obama, and then I go home." Now that Barack Obama is no longer president, but his former vice-presidential wingman Joe Biden is, Abbott might have to change to "I go into the office in the morning, I find out that Joe Biden has sued me, and then I go home."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO