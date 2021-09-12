CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott signs election integrity legislation into law

By From Staff Reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection integrity, which was an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session, was placed on the agendas for both the first and second special session and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Sept. 7. The Governor held the bill signing ceremony in Tyler, where he was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and the authors of the bill, Senator Bryan Hughes and Representative Andrew Murr.

