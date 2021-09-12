CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11: Gov. Kathy Hochul Proposes Legislation To Make National Guard Members Veterans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — To mark 20 years since 9/11 , New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing legislation to make sure National Guard members are considered veterans.

As she issued a citation honoring members of the guard for their service during and after 9/11, the governor said some of them are not eligible for support services and federal benefits because they were called to duty by a state emergency order and not federal activation.

“I’m here to set that straight .. Look, our National Guard, who are simply by day, many times, our neighbors. You see them in the grocery stores. They’re our teachers. They’re our laborers. They’re our friends, but when duty calls, they put on these uniforms, they suit up and are willing to do something that I still find so incredibly powerful,” Hochul said.

More than 6,700 New York State National Guard members were called to serve in response to and recovery from the terror attack.

