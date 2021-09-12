‘It Is Very Emotional For Every Firefighter:’ Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department Honors The Lives Lost On 9/11

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Outside of the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department a service was held to honor New York City firefighters, police officers, EMS works, and a canine killed on September 11, 2001.

The speakers talked about being stronger than the enemy, never forgetting, and hoping the country heals and becomes like the one we were on the days following the 9/11 attacks.

It was all part of the “Last Alarm” ceremony that signified the fallen firefighters.

In front of the department was a poignant sight, a sea of American flags to honor 343 firefighters, 64 police officers, 8 EMS workers, and a canine killed on 9/11.

There was also a scrolling list of the names of the victims who died and taps.

“It is very emotional for every firefighter,” said Chief Daniel Muller of the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department. “We all feel like we lost a brother. You see stories of what some firefighters can do. Twenty years later it doesn’t go away.”