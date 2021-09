A woman who threatened to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of videos could be sentenced with up to five years years in prison.Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, made six recordings in which she said she was going to kill Ms Harris, just a few weeks after the vice president and President Joe Biden were sworn into office earlier this year.According to an affidavit, Phelps said “Kamala Harris, you are going to die,” in the first video she recorded, continuing: “Your days are numbered already.” She said someone had paid her $53,000 to kill Ms Harris and added:...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO