9/11 memorial painting finds home at local fire department

By Abigail Cloutier
WYTV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A 9/11 mural originally unveiled in 2011 found a permanent home at the Bazetta Fire Station. “9/11… Never Forget” was created by Community Artworks as a collaboration between 32 artists. Cortland-based artist Susan Jacobs founded Community Artworks. The 9/11 mural was first unveiled on the...

