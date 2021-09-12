9/11 memorial painting finds home at local fire department

Clermont Fire and Police Departments hosted the 20th anniversary of 9-11-2001 with a memorial service to honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day. The ceremonial program featured opening comments by Clermont Fire Chief, David Ezell. An invocation was shared by Mike Saxe, the Clermont Police Chaplain who is a retired New York City Police Officer and a 9-11 first responder. Our American colors were shared by the Clermont Fire, Police and Sea Cadet Honor Guards with musical accompaniment by the City of Mount Dora Pipes & Drum Corps. The National Anthem was performed by country music entertainer, Patrick Gibson. A ceremonial fire department bell was rung “To honor those who selflessly gave their lives for the good of their fellow man with their tasks completed, their duties well done, to our comrades, their last alarms and that they are going home.”

