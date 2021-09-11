CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel Buds A-Series First Impressions

Cover picture for the articleAfter experiencing identical audio problems with two different sets of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, it is time for me to move on. It feels weird to even discuss this, but I actually use three different sets of headphones for various purposes. I use Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds when I walk outside (which is rare these days) because I want to hear any approaching people, animals, or vehicles. I use Bose QuietComfort Earbuds while traveling on loud planes and trains where their Active Noise Canceling (ANC) is as appreciated as it is necessary. And I had been using those Galaxy Buds+ almost exclusively at the gym, where wires would just get in the way.

