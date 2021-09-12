CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open, caps dominant run with straight-sets victory in final

Derrick
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Only two months ago, Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon because of “breathing difficulties” during a match. Most assumed it was a panic attack. Either way, it left the impression Raducanu would have issues coping with pressure. She then had to win qualifiers just to enter the...

SkySports

US Open: Emma Raducanu 'enjoying the experience' in unexpected run to semi-finals

Raducanu, 18, beat Olympic champion and Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday to become the first qualifier to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows. Competing in just her second Grand Slam and first overseas, she will rise to the cusp of the world's top 50 and surpass Johanna Konta and Heather Watson to become the British women's No 1.
TENNIS
CNBC

British tennis player Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open women's final

British tennis player Emma Raducanu beat Canadian star Leylah Fernandez to win the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday. She is the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu came into the U.S. Open ranked 150th in the world. Emma Raducanu has become...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Leylah Fernandez to Face Emma Raducanu in All-Teen U.S. Open Final

The incredible runs of Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will continue to the U.S. Open final. Nineteen-year-old Canadian phenom Fernandez beat the world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling 2-1/2-hour match Thursday night. At one point in the second set, a trailing Sabalenka was so frustrated by the game and the clearly pro-Fernandez crowd that she smashed her racquet onto the court, destroying it, and earning herself a code violation. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won matches against both defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament. Fernandez will face Emma Raducanu on Saturday face after the 18-year-old Briton dispatched world No. 17 Maria Sakkari in straight sets later Thursday. It will be the first U.S. Open final in more than two decades to boast two teens vying for the title. (The last time, in 1999, a 17-year-old Serena Williams walked away with the trophy.) When asked how she pulled off the Thursday night victory, Fernandez laughed. “I have no idea.”
TENNIS
#U S Open
