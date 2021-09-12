CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hard Rock Cat Survives Fall From Upper Deck

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUYna_0btQ93tr00

The college football season is young. There will be plenty of packed stadiums and unusual twists and turns along the way. Having said that, it doesn't feel like hyperbole to suggest Hard Rock Cat could be the moment of the year in this and any other sport. Because, damn, it does not get more compelling than an adorable feline hanging for dear life like his ancestor did in that iconic elementary school poster.

At least when there's a happy ending. As there was during tonight's Miami-Appalachian State game. Even after said cat eventually lost his grip and fell to the horrified masses below. Here is the incredible video of one lucky feline using up one of its nine lives in dramatic and surely intensely viral fashion.

It appears that a well-placed American flag broke the fall a bit before some sure-handed Hurricanes supporters played amateur firemen, securing the precious package.

On par with any animal-based incident at any stadium anywhere. Bound for the history books. Someone is going to bring this up 30 years from now at a wedding reception and it will be a lightning bolt to your brain.

Long live Hard Rock Cat.

Comments / 7

Related
The Big Lead

Adorable Puppy on the Pitch Interrupts Irish Cricket Match

An Irish cricket match came to a halt over the weekend when a dog invaded the pitch and stole the ball. Or maybe there's nothing in the rules about adorable puppies taking the ball and the game just keeps going while they try to get the ball back. Does anyone really know? In the words of Raphael, nobody understands cricket. You have to know what a crumpet is to understand cricket.
ANIMALS
The Big Lead

Washington Football Team Fans Fought Each Other at the Season Opener

Sunday was a rough start to the season for fans of the Washington Football Team. They lost the game and their starting quarterback. A pipe burst and what we originally thought was sewage poured into the upper deck. And on top of all that, they were fighting amongst themselves. Here's...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ungrateful Hard Rock Cat Immediately Urinated All Over Its Rescuers

Hard Rock Cat was the breakout star of the sports weekend with its death-defying viral moment. Quick-thinking and compassionate Miami Hurricanes fans did what they could in the moment to ensure there was no feline fatality. Craig and Kim Cromer were at the center of the rescue effort, deploying an American flag to break the cat's fall. On September 11th no less. Truly as wild a spectacle as one could ever see at the ol' ballgame.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corben
Popculture

Florida Fans Heroically Catch Falling Cat in Hard Rock Stadium, Stunning Social Media in Patriotic Fashion

Saturday's Miami–Appalachian State game was tense enough on the field, but the drama in the crowds definitely overshadowed any football that was being played. While the game raged on at the Hard Rock Stadium, a stray cat managed to find its way into a very precarious position dangling from the upper decks. However, the black and white cat obviously still had one of Its lives left, because people in the audience Immediately jumped into action.
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

Cat survives death-defying fall at South Florida football stadium

MIAMI, Fla. - It looks like this cat used one of his nine lives after falling from a death-defying height. Video captured by Rodderick Harrison shows a cat falling in the Miami Hurricanes football stadium from one floor to the next. Fortunately, an American flag helped break the feline's fall...
FLORIDA STATE
Simplemost

Cat Locked Out Of Bathroom Seeks Revenge On His Owner In Hilarious Video

That old saying, “Laughter is the best medicine,” definitely has its roots in truth. The Mayo Clinic says that laughing boosts your mood, improves your immune system, relieves pain and dissipates tension. Today, many of us go online to find content that tickles our funny bone, whether it be memes, silly clips or satirical news. While social media can be a double-edged sword, negatively impacting mental health, there’s one major reason it’s so hard to dislodge platforms like Facebook and Instagram from our lives: cat videos. Turns out, cat videos don’t even have to show an entire cat to be hilarious!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Deck#College Football#American Football#Hard Rock Cat#Billycorben
CBS Miami

Catch Of The Day Goes To Canes Fans After Saving Life Of Falling Cat At Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The catch of the night at the University of Miami- Appalachian State football game goes to the Canes fans who caught a cat which found itself in a tough predicament, hanging high above the stands.  The cat was caught on camera hanging from the second level of Hard Rock Stadium during the start of Saturday nights game. A cat falls from the second level of Hard Rock Stadium and was caught by fans below. (CBS4) As football fans watched in disbelief, the cat fell about 50 feet to the first level where cat loving fans caught the feline. Fans who witnessed the potentially horrifying scene erupted into cheers when the cat was safely caught by fans holding an American flag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Corben (@billycorben) No word on what happened to the feisty feline.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t-miss video: American flag saves cat after fall from Hard Rock Stadium upper deck

In an amazing video shot on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Hurricanes’ home opener against Appalachian State, a cat survived a plummet from the stadium’s upper deck when fans holding an American flag caught the falling feline with The Stars and Stripes. For the first eight seconds of the video, the cat grips onto the facade in the northwest area of the stadium, before it ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

The Cat That Stole The Show At Hard Rock Stadium

Well this isn't something you see every day. Somehow, some way, a cat found itself in the precarious position of dangling from the upper deck in the first half of the Miami Hurricanes game on Saturday night. First it held on with two paws. Then one. Then it couldn't hang...
ANIMALS
WSVN-TV

Couple who saved cat dangling from Hard Rock Stadium deck discuss rescue

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A quick-thinking couple came to the rescue of a cat that captured fans’ attention and made national headlines after he was seen dangling from an upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium during this weekend’s Miami Hurricanes’ football game. Saturday’s widely recorded feline rescue was the...
MIAMI, FL
610 Sports Radio

Fans rescue falling cat in dramatic scene at Hard Rock Stadium

Thousands upon thousands of fans packed into Hard Rock Stadium Saturday to watch the University of Miami (looking to redeem themselves after getting annihilated by top-ranked Alabama last week) play its home opener against Appalachian State. The Hurricanes didn’t give their home faithful much to cheer about in the first...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy