California’s ICE Ban Could Be Pushed Forward To 2030
California is set to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars in 2035, but there’s a possibility that date could be moved forward to 2030. The Executive Board of the California Democratic Party recently adopted a resolution calling for the end to new ICE car sales across the state by 2030. This resolution will now be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who will decide whether or not to enact it.www.carscoops.com
