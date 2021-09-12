CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s ICE Ban Could Be Pushed Forward To 2030

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is set to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars in 2035, but there’s a possibility that date could be moved forward to 2030. The Executive Board of the California Democratic Party recently adopted a resolution calling for the end to new ICE car sales across the state by 2030. This resolution will now be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who will decide whether or not to enact it.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Culver City, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Cars
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy