PHOTOS: Vermont National Guard remembers 9/11

By Glenn Russell
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iY36H_0btQ8Dbf00
Wilma Day of Northfield sings the national anthem during a commemoration marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks held at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The Vermont National Guard held two remembrance ceremonies on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, honoring the nearly 3,000 Americans who died. A morning event at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho included speeches by Gov. Phil Scott and Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard. Knight and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger were scheduled to make addresses at an afternoon event at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in Burlington. Click the photos below to scroll through the gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ztdx_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhlgY_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7Ymc_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWl3Y_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhLM7_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfmNR_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8Gr7_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecMib_0btQ8Dbf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POKeV_0btQ8Dbf00

Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont National Guard remembers 9/11 .

