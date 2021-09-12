PHOTOS: Vermont National Guard remembers 9/11
The Vermont National Guard held two remembrance ceremonies on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, honoring the nearly 3,000 Americans who died. A morning event at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho included speeches by Gov. Phil Scott and Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard. Knight and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger were scheduled to make addresses at an afternoon event at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in Burlington. Click the photos below to scroll through the gallery.
Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont National Guard remembers 9/11 .
