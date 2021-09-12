PHOTOS: Vermont National Guard remembers 9/11

Vermont is relying on schools to coordinate and administer the effort on the ground. And while more than 90% of all districts have signed up to eventually participate, many school leaders, who are also responsible for contact tracing within their buildings, report being too thinly staffed to carry out the effort anytime soon. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’ll be October before even half of Vermont’s school districts begin surveillance testing.

