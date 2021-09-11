Chattanooga native Kane Brown says he's ready to explore new ground, new sounds in country music
Sep. 11—One could easily forgive Kane Brown for not visiting the Chattanooga area for a couple of years. Since playing Riverbend in 2016, he's been kind of busy touring the country, starting his own record label, getting married, having a baby and building a career in country music that has seen him rise from YouTube sensation six years ago to headliner of his own tour.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
