CHICAGO (CBS) — As we near the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, it may be hard to fathom that some people don’t remember that day at all. But they don’t. The reason is they can’t – they weren’t born yet. We’re talking about today’s high schoolers. CBS 2’s Lauren Victory showed us Thursday night how one school is keeping 9/11 memories alive for those who weren’t around yet. Inside Resurrection College Prep on Chicago’s Northwest Side are young faces who weren’t even born when tragedy struck on Sept. 11, 2001. “What is the best way to memorialize a person?” teacher Maria Fumic-Skukan...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO