Your weekly planner of Chattanooga-area events (including final Lookouts games and Epic Night of Literacy)
Sep. 11—To search for more things to do in the Chattanooga area by topic, visit our events page. — Working for tips: Chattanooga Market will host a Buskers Festival, showcasing street performers of all kinds — musicians, dancers jugglers, mimes, puppeteers, magicians — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at First Horizon Pavilion, 1826 Carter St. They appreciate tips. Admission is free. chattanoogamarket.com.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0