Rig Count for week ending Sept. 10

The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties. Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 16 As of Wednesday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 26.49%, according to the state health department. Four ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. Goliad County reported 88 COVID-19 cases on Thursday after not reporting any new cases for more than a week. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,632 (+17) 3,447 31 53.59% DeWitt 2,710 2,317 67 44.08% Goliad 669 (+88) 613 19 41.66% Jackson 2,601 (+35) 2,290 42 42.73% Lavaca 3,061 (+11) 2,885 89 (+1) 44.24% Matagorda 5,587 5,250 137 (+2) 46.59% Refugio 1,122 (+1) 980 25 44.08% Victoria 12,619 (+42) 11,776 284 49.38% Wharton 5,611 (+36) 5,183 145 (+2) 48.58% 9-County Total 37,612 (+230) 34,741 839 (+5) 46.10%
The rig count in the Permian Basin was up four this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 254 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 124 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up six from last week...
The US oil and gas rig count rose by six on the week to 629, Enverus said Sept. 9, with the biggest change in the growing Eagle Ford Shale play. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Eagle Ford of South Texas gained five rigs on...
The United States rig count is almost double where it was this time last year, according to Baker Hughes' latest rotary rig count. The United States rig count is almost double where it was this time last year, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on September 10.
US rig activity increased by six from the previous week. The Baker Hughes rig count for September 10 showed lower reducing drilling activity in Canada dragged the North American rig count lower. Using data from Enverus, the weekly report showed 503 active rigs in the US, an increase of six,...
The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the U.S. oil rig count decreased by 16 to 394. OPEC+ added 0.4-million barrels per day of additional supply last week. Investors will continue to pay attention to the OPEC+ commentaries looking for any clues. The price of crude oil continues to trade very...
A powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
The Victoria school board approved COVID-19 sick days for its employees during a Thursday meeting. The board unanimously approved the addition of eight COVID-19 compensation days for employees who need to quarantine because of the virus.
A well-trained hunting dog is the workhorse of any hunt and the hunter’s best friend. Capt. Terry Gallagher learned to train dogs as he studied the practice, making notes of what worked and what didn’t. He has built a strong reputation for being a talented trainer. Gallagher’s story and tips for picking a good hunting dog is one of the many stories you will find in the premier edition of Discover 361, the Victoria Advocate’s new lifestyle magazine. It will arrive on the doorsteps of our home delivery customers Sunday.
Tropical Storm Nicholas, which briefly became a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Sargent, left most of Matagorda County without power Tuesday morning. More than 17,500 outages were reported in the county as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages. The website also reported more than 36,000 outages in Wharton County.
Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than expected last week, tumbling by almost 5.5 million barrels amid continued fallout from production outages caused by Hurricane Ida, figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed. U.S. crude inventories decreased by 5.437 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 10. That...
TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
Residents in Edna will lose power Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning as linemen repair a substation, according to an American Electric Power news release. Weather permitting, the outage is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and last until 2 a.m. on Thursday. The news release reminds customers...
Most of the nine Louisiana refineries shut by Hurricane Ida have restarted or were restarting on Friday, nearly two weeks after the powerful storm came ashore, a Reuters survey shows. Refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries. Just three of the nine refineries...
Whether the price for diesel is up or down, depends upon location this week. Regions in the West, the Gulf Coast and Midwest all reported lower average prices, while eastern regions saw an increase in pricing, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released Sept. 13. Even still, no...
The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields plunged by 11 this week, the largest drop since June 2020, after Hurricane Ida disrupted offshore exploration and production. The rig count fell to 497, after a gain of five onshore rigs was offset by a loss of 16 offshore...
