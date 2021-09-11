Rig Count for week ending Sept. 10

A well-trained hunting dog is the workhorse of any hunt and the hunter’s best friend. Capt. Terry Gallagher learned to train dogs as he studied the practice, making notes of what worked and what didn’t. He has built a strong reputation for being a talented trainer. Gallagher’s story and tips for picking a good hunting dog is one of the many stories you will find in the premier edition of Discover 361, the Victoria Advocate’s new lifestyle magazine. It will arrive on the doorsteps of our home delivery customers Sunday.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO