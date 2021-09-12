Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 18:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Carbon County in south central Wyoming Central Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm producing gusty winds of 55 to 65 mph was located over Arlington, or 40 miles northwest of Laramie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed wind gusts along I-80. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hanna, Medicine Bow, Rock River, Elk Mountain, Bow River Campground and Arlington. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 246 and 280. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
