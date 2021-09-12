CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Carbon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 18:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Carbon County in south central Wyoming Central Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm producing gusty winds of 55 to 65 mph was located over Arlington, or 40 miles northwest of Laramie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed wind gusts along I-80. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hanna, Medicine Bow, Rock River, Elk Mountain, Bow River Campground and Arlington. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 246 and 280. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, WY
County
Carbon County, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
County
Albany County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
City
Elk Mountain, WY
City
Rock River, WY
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#18 22 00#Interstate 80
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy