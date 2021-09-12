CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Richards ready for Rangers second chance after COVID cost him

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight months and a season later, Justin Richards will get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the roster after he was denied that chance in January after contracting COVID at the worst possible time. “I’d been training six months over the [offseason] for my first NHL training camp,...

