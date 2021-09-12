CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Finally Know Why Icy Plumes Flare Ahead of Deadly Supercell Storms

Something strange often happens just before a severe thunderstorm produces a tornado, high winds, or hailstones: A plume of ice and water known as an Above-Anvil Cirrus Plume (AACP) billows up above the top of the storm clouds and head downwind, acting as a sort of early warning system for extreme weather events. For the first time, scientists think they've figured out what causes these cloudy plumes. What are known as hydraulic jumps – also seen when a waterfall crashes into the still water below creating a foamy cloud – are created as air rises above and then falls back into...

