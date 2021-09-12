We Finally Know Why Icy Plumes Flare Ahead of Deadly Supercell Storms

If you think Mars is an inhospitable place now, you're not wrong… but it seems the planet's current state is relatively mild in comparison to its distant past. Roughly 4 billion years ago, a region of the red planet called Arabia Terra experienced thousands of powerful and explosive volcanic super-eruptions that filled the atmosphere with so much dust and toxic gases that each one would have altered the Martian climate for decades at a time. These took place over a span of about 500 million years, meaning that early Mars - much like early Earth - was once a very different place...

