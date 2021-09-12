CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few thoughts on the offense

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Scored 49 points but should have scored 60 or more. It’s hard to have a lot of confidence that this team can score on elite defenses. Dj lacks touch throwing the ball he missed a few throws he should have made. He doesn’t have much chemistry with his receivers and Dj doesn’t look that comfortable in the pocket to me. Now our running backs I like pace and Shipley they have the potential to be a dynamic duo either one of those guys can take it to the house at any given time. But the offensive line needs to improve and on will Taylor being a wildcat gimmick type Qb I don’t really mind it. He’s sorta a wrinkle and gives defenses another element to prepare for. Overall this offense has so much work to do if we are going 11-1… I think Dj should have played the entire game to build chemistry and work on his touch.

