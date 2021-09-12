UPDATE: Firefighters make progress on Route Fire north of Castaic; 462 acres burned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning just off Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County forced a temporary full closure of the freeway Saturday evening. The Route Fire started burning in brush off I-5 near Templin Highway on Saturday just before 4 p.m. It has burned 462 acres and is 63% contained. Caltrans says only one northbound lane remains closed as of Sunday evening as firefighters continue to look for and put out hotspots.