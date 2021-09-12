CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACCN looks like local cable feed with yellow filter

 5 days ago

No wonder our payout is so low from our Swofford deal... ACC network is horrible. Looks like a small town produced cable station. Who in 2021 schedules college football games in 3 hour blocks! Production is awful. Commentators are awful. Eric McClain thinks he’s the second coming of John madden. God help us and the acc for swofford signing this deal.

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
It's time Clemson did away with the student section...

In Death Valley. Anytime you put that many kids together in one place, without a chaperone, bad things happen. The only things that come out of that section are; the woo-hoo, vomit, paw hand, a plume of cheap perfume and axe body spray, and that dumb jumpy thing they do. All are a total waste of time, and no one will miss them when they're gone. I've talked to several players, and every single one has said those things do not make them play any better. It's past time we spread the students out over the entire upper deck area. No more than two students can be seated next to each other and there must be at least 8 adults between pairs of students. This move would open up some pretty good seating on the lower deck for paying customers, and prevent a lot of this unproductive nonsense that ruins the college game day experience for the rest of us.
This year will look a lot like 2014

The OL problems won't go away in one week. Teams with good pass rushers will give us big problems. Defense will be good enough to win pretty much every week. We're due for a "bad" season anyway. It just happens in cycles even with great programs. CootSmackdown16®. Hall of Famer...
Pirates looking to feed off crowd in home opener

It’s been four years since East Carolina had more than 40,000 fans inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but the Pirates - even after six consecutive losing seasons - are expected to surpass that mark on Saturday when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks at 12 noon ET. Current crowd projections have the...
Couple with local roots sets sights on Cable adventure-race championship

For nationally-ranked and Wausau-based adventure racers Tim Buchholz and Anna Nummelin, the United States Adventure Racing Association national championships held in Cable Sept. 10 – 11 will provide a huge home field advantage. Think 1 million acres huge, in the form of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Welcome to the sport...
ACCN should be on Comcast by January, possibly sooner.

The current Disney/Comcast contract ends at the end of this year, so when they finally sign a new contract the ACC Network will be included. Worst case scenario is ACCN doesn't appear on Comcast systems until January. I was hoping they would get things worked out before football season started, but Comcast and Disney do have a pretty adversarial relationship so it might go own to the last minute.
This Tiger Paw "Claw" thing got me to thinking…

About our Death Valley atmosphere this past weekend vs SCSU. I did not hear any of our old traditional stadium cheers ie: Clemson / Tigers or C L E M S O N. Tiger Rag and CLEM in cadence are really all we do anymore. I’m not a huge fan of the paw hand gesture but maybe the students are just trying to show some school spirit… Gone are the days of the Death Valley chant, Rip em Up chant, #### a doodle chant. Maybe we need to incorporate at Friday night pep rally to get the students and fans on the same page similar to TAM? Just sharing my thoughts.
An FSU fan 'acquaintance' posted the Dabo/TL 'ain't no

Sunshine’ meme on fb after our loss to UGA. When the ‘noles lost to Jacksonville State, I posted the YT link to the Bill Wither’s song on fb and tagged her. We traded a few back and forth posts (y’know, “ you lost to the guy who transferred from Clemson because he couldn’t make 3d string…” “…now QBing at a Div II (sic) school…”, etc.) but ending with her saying “….sorry, didn’t think I would cause such butthurt with my post…”.
Only two teams have yet to allow a TD in CFB

I think as the season progresses people are going to realize these two teams belong in the top 4. As Clemson and Georgia defenses shred opposing offenses throughout the year. They’ll look back on game 1 and realize these offenses weren’t bad. They just played against great defenses. Clemson will...
Best Tnet posters as fans of other teams

There are some decent posters on TigerNet representing. other teams as well as a lot of somewhat annoying ones. that are basically just trolls subtle or otherwise. (esp. dawgs and coots). With that said, here are some. of the more amicable posters from opposing fanbases. This week's opponent Georgia Tech...
PAWS UP, BEAT THE JACKETS

Please no paws up. We don't need kittens in Death Valley. We're #AllIn Go Tigers beat the bees!. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
The Guardian writes about Clemson

16,000 people, 81,000-seat stadium: what happens when college football dominates a town. Clemson home games are worth millions of dollars to the town. But that also left it vulnerable when Covid swept through the season The permanent population of Clemson could fit into Memorial Stadium several times over. Photograph: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains, on a wooded patch overlooking a manmade lake at the fringes of the Clemson University campus, the James F Martin Inn is the demure retreat where thought leaders check in for national con.
Broadcast Notes, Times, Location For Saturday's TPS

Join The Tiger Pregame Show Live On Saturday From The Swann Pavilion. Note: Scott will join Mickey Plyler at 7:05 AM on Friday morning to review SC State and preview Georgia Tech. If you can't catch the segment live, you can go to theroarfm.com and listen via podcast. The Tiger...
TNET: Pigskin Prophet: The Gamecocks, Red Bull, and poor FSU edition

A long road trip kept the old Pigskin Prophet away from this space last week. The University of South Carolina contacted me about driving a half-ton of Red Bull up to Greenville, NC, last week and placing it all in the visiting coach’s space at the East Carolina football stadium. Full Story »
NIL Dark Side…

Telling quote by Gary Patterson, “The rules have changed, there is no wrong anymore”. https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2021/09/16/tcu-gary-patterson-sec-schools-targeting-player-nil/8364603002/. TCU coach Gary Patterson says SEC schools are trying to poach a freshman player on his roster through name, image and likeness deals. moab®. 110%er [8225]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 4124. Joined: 12/11/12. No one at...
