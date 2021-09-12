CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Forgiven' Review: Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain Face Their Demons in the Desert

By Peter Debruge
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever noticed how, in Western culture, when referring to someone’s death, writers feel obliged to insert the word “tragic” somewhere in the sentence? Is there any other kind, a reader might rightly ask. Sometimes they mean “unexpected,” a kind of shorthand intended to show that the life in question was cut short before its time. But just as often, the phrase “tragic death” is simply redundant, a trite cliché intended to signify that the speaker isn’t some callous bastard.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
André Gide
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Lorne Balfe
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Evelyn Waugh
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Ralph Fiennes
