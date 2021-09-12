'The Forgiven' Review: Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain Face Their Demons in the Desert

The Bible says eyes are a window to the soul, and the scripture ain’t lying when it comes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. If you can look past all the clutter and myriad distractions, there is a resilient and even boisterous spirit radiating from Jessica Chastain every time you meet her gaze. Yet it’s sometimes hard to notice—and not because of all the makeup and prosthetics they add to the actress’ face as the movie goes along. Rather what traps this richly textured performance is the glossy and fairly shallow biopic in which it’s situated. Here is a Hollywood movie that has bottomless reservoirs of empathy for its real life subject matter, but little interest in understanding or digging deep into the world that used and abused her.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO