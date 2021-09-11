CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If a cop knocks at my door with no search warrant and I've done nothing wrong, can I just ignore them?

Yes you can....but depending on circumstances you do so at your own peril since it's more about what cops believe than what you think you have done. If they believe there is an emergency situation--they may kick down the door and if they believe the situation is dire they may decide that you were obstructing them in the performance of their duties and charge you. If not, they may just go away......

